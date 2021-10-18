Mangaung ordered to disband its metro police agency

The letter was written to city manager Sello More, Free State premier Sisi Ntombela, Free State MEC for finance Gadija Brown and newly appointed Free State Cogta MEC Mxolisi Dukwana. Ngqaleni said the National Treasury had cautioned the city to manage its expenditure and prioritise basic service delivery of water, sanitation and waste management over the years.

Ngqaleni said the advice was ignored and this had contributed to the city being placed under administration.

Ngqaleni revealed that Deputy President David Mabuza, in his capacity as the leader of government business in parliament, gave the instruction that “all activities associated with the metro police service must be stopped with immediate effect”.

“You are, as the acting accounting officer, directed to institute disciplinary procedures against everyone involved in this process, including members of the mayoral committee,” Ngqaleni quoted the directive as saying.

Ngqaleni said the letter served to compel More, as the accounting officer of the metro, to provide treasury with all memorandums served at council that formed the basis for the decision to establish the metro police.

“This record will assist the National Treasury to have a clear picture of who is directly responsible for this decision and who is liable for the expenditure incurred by the metro and in the event the auditor-general finds this expenditure to have been fruitless and wasteful that the said recovery process can be effected.”

More was advised to address council to rescind the ill-advised decision immediately and advise the national treasury of the position of the metro within the next 14 days.

Mangaung municipality was put under administration in 2019 after the national government raised concerns about its “fiscal capacity”. The national cooperative governance department also found that the municipality was operating at a deficit and that it was facing severe financial risks.

“I want to reiterate it here again to you as the newly appointed acting city manager that the establishment of the Mangaung metro police service will exacerbate the current financial challenges and will undermine the purpose of the approved mandatory financial recovery plan.

"The city is failing to control its operating expenditure, poor revenue collection and failure in corporate governance. To date, even though the Section 139 Intervention is in progress, the city has not demonstrated an improvement in the management of its operating budget,” said Ngqaleni.