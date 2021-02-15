Dad hopes R77m new Katlehong school named after his son will inspire children in the area
Jeremiah Hlophe had mixed feelings as he made his way to the newly built primary school in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni, named after his late son Abram Hlophe. Abram was a leader of the Congress of South African Students when he was shot and killed by the apartheid police during 1992 riots in Katlehong.
Gauteng premier David Makhura, education MEC Panyaza Lesufi, Ekurhuleni's executive mayor Mzwandile Masina and MEC for infrastructure development Tasneem Motara officially opened the R77m school on Monday...
