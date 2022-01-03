News

Petrol price to drop by R0.71 per litre from Wednesday

By TimesLIVE - 03 January 2022 - 21:13
The petrol price will drop by as much as R0.71 per litre from Wednesday. Stock photo.
Image: jarun/123rf

The petrol price will decrease by between R0.68 and R0.71 from Wednesday, the mineral resources and energy ministry said on Monday.

The following price updates were announced:

  • 93 ULP and LRP fuel will drop by R0.71;
  • 95 ULP and LRP will drop by R0.68;
  • diesel (0.05% sulphur) will drop by just under R0.68 per litre;
  • diesel (0.005% sulphur) will drop by just under R0.70 per litre;
  • illuminating paraffin (wholesale) will drop by R0.71; and
  • the maximum LP gas retail price will drop by R0.70 per kilogram.

According to a statement from the ministry, the reductions were based on international and local factors, including the rand depreciating against the dollar (from R15.40 to R15.92 per USD) and the decrease in the price of crude oil from $83 to $76 per barrel.

Zim price hikes bring little Christmas cheer

As Zimbabwe's economy woes continue to deepen, price increases impacted on many of the country’s citizens forgoing the Christmas festivities.
We back call for cut in petrol levies

The latest fuel prices increase kicked in yesterday amid worries that it would put more pressure on already financially burdened citizens.
It’s a mistake – petrol price ‘only’ up by 75c, says government

A red-faced department of mineral resources and energy says it made a mistake calculating the petrol price increase introduced on December 1, and the ...
