News

Man arrested with hand grenade at airport in Bloemfontein

03 January 2022 - 21:04
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Police arrested a man who was found with this drill hand grenade in his luggage at the Bram Fischer International Airport in Bloemfontein on Monday.
Image: SAPS

Police arrested a man who was found in possession of a drill hand grenade at the Bram Fischer International Airport in Bloemfontein, causing the airport to be evacuated on Monday.

“The suspect arrived at the airport and reported at check-in-counter, where he handed over his luggage to be searched,” police spokesperson Lt-Col Thabo Covane said.

The security officer placed the passenger's bag inside the X-ray scanner, which detected the metal inside the bag. The round object was visible on the monitor.

Covane said the security officer searched the bag and found the drill hand grenade.

“The police at the airport were called to the counter. An immediate decision was taken to activate the evacuation alarm because of the possibility of a threat in the terminal building.

“The bomb disposal unit were also summoned to the scene to handle the evidence and sweep the building,” Covane said.

He said the building was declared safe and operations continued as normal.

A case docket for possession of hand-grenade shell and interference with airport operations was opened against the 28-year-old man.

TimesLIVE

