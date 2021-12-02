We back call for cut in petrol levies
The latest fuel prices increase kicked in yesterday amid worries that it would put more pressure on already financially burdened citizens.
The department of mineral resources & energy and energy (DMRE) announced that the price for both grades of fuel had gone up by 75c/l, hiking the price of 95 unleaded to R20.29 and 93 unleaded to R20.07...
