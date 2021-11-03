Massive fuel price increase to hit poorest hardest

However, economist Kevin Lings from Stanlib said although the price of petrol was high, the overall inflation rate was not the highest we had seen

The exorbitant price increase of fuel will mostly affect the poor in SA as prices are expected to increase again in December, experts have warned.



According to the minerals and energy department, the price of petrol will go up R1.21/l, diesel by R1.48/l, illuminating paraffin by R1.45/l and LP gas by R2.90/kg. ..