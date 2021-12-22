Two dead after two trucks and taxi accident in N2

Two people were killed in an accident involving two trucks and a taxi on the N2 and M4 intersection in Gqeberha in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

According to Provincial traffic spokesperson Unathi Binqose the accident allegedly happened after one of the trucks drove into the rear of the other. The trucks were travelling in the same direction towards Cape Town.

It is alleged the cargo trailer from one of the trucks obstructed the opposite lane leading to a secondary collision with an oncoming taxi.

Both truck drivers survived the accident.

The taxi driver died while emergency rescue personnel were trying to remove him from the vehicle.

One of the two taxi passengers died on arrival at hospital while the other one has been admitted with serious injuries.

“The circumstances surrounding the cause of the accident are still unknown at this stage as the incident is still under investigation,” Binqose said.

“ A case of culpable homicide will be opened at Mount Road SAPS for further investigations.”

HeraldLIVE