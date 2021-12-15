South Africa

Four killed, 28 injured in Durban bus and truck crash

By Staff Reporter - 15 December 2021 - 19:21
The bus and the truck involved in a crash in Jacobs on Wednesday afternoon. Four people were killed and 28 others were injured during the crash.
Image: ALS Paramedics

Four people were killed and 28 others were injured when a bus and a truck crashed in Jacobs, south of Durban, on Wednesday afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal emergency medical services spokesperson Robert McKenzie said paramedics and emergency services were at the scene at the corner of Basely and Manchester roads.

“Tragically, four people sustained fatal injuries. Paramedics treated 28 people at the scene and are in the process of transporting them to local hospitals for continued medical care," McKenzie said.

The cause of the crash is not known.

TimesLIVE

