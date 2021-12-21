Car crash creates ‘devastating’ emotional scars for KZN company

A tragic accident in which two colleagues were killed, one seriously injured and five hurt and traumatised has left the 14-member team behind KwaZulu-Natal’s Barn Owl coffee franchise reeling and its Midlands operation temporarily closed.

“We’ve been overwhelmed with love and support. At first we were hoping people would help us cover the costs of funerals and trauma counselling, but it has been bigger than that. We are already looking at long-term support for the orphaned children,” said The Barn Owl founder and owner Ryan Solomon.

“We are scrambling and organising. I don’t know when we will reopen. The Durban shop is open and we’re doing deliveries but the Midlands restaurant is closed.”

The tragedy occurred on Saturday morning. A staff member had bought a Toyota Avanza and picked up his colleagues in Howick for work. All seven were on their way to the Barn Owl restaurant on Groundcover Farm on Curry’s Post Road when the accident happened.