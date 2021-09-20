News

Elderly man dies in fire at Cape Town social housing complex

20 September 2021 - 18:06
The police are investigating the cause of a fire at Creswell House in Newlands, and the subsequent death of an elderly tenant. Stock photo.
The police are investigating the cause of a fire at Creswell House in Newlands, and the subsequent death of an elderly tenant. Stock photo.
Image: anyvidstudio/123RF

The police are investigating the death of a man after a fire at a Cape Town social housing complex for the elderly.

According to social housing NPO Communicare, which owns Creswell House in Newlands, a fire broke out in one of its apartments on Sunday morning. The complex has 55 apartments.

Communicare said the manager of the 45-year-old complex called the fire department, which extinguished the fire.

“Regrettably, an 85-year-old tenant, who was found unconscious in the apartment was pronounced deceased, as attempts to resuscitate him failed,” said COO Makhosi Kubheka.

“I am devastated to learn of the passing of one of our tenants who was part of the Communicare family for many years. I extend my condolences to his family on behalf of Communicare during this tough time.”

Fire raging near Lanseria airport but flights not affected

A fire near Lanseria International Airport on Tuesday afternoon caused the redirection of road traffic, while the nearby Lion & Safari Park was on ...
News
6 days ago

Mahikeng doesn't have capacity to fight fires

The Mahikeng local municipality says it has no money to buy fire trucks or hire permanently firefighters who have been on contract for more than five ...
News
6 days ago

Affected tenants and the family of the deceased have been offered trauma and grief counselling by Communicare social development officers, who are qualified social workers.

“We are not certain about the duration of the fire and the time it took to extinguish it. However, the fire was contained to one apartment. No other apartments were affected. 

“The SAPS are investigating the details around the passing of the 85-year-old tenant and the cause of the fire,” said Communicare spokesperson Balisa Mancayi.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

SAPS had not responded by the time of publishing.

TimesLIVE

WATCH | Exclusive footage of woman ‘ordering hitmen to kill sister, kids’

Former police officer Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu told an undercover officer and ‘hitman’ to ‘leave no witnesses behind’
News
6 days ago

'I saw my future vanish in front of me'

Workers at the iconic Mahikeng hotel engulfed by fire on Wednesday say they watched in despair over the gutted remains of the blaze that destroyed ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Policewoman caught on camera allegedly telling hitman how to kill sister & ...
Gunshots and tracer bullets light up Kabul sky as Taliban celebrates US ...