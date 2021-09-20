Elderly man dies in fire at Cape Town social housing complex

The police are investigating the death of a man after a fire at a Cape Town social housing complex for the elderly.

According to social housing NPO Communicare, which owns Creswell House in Newlands, a fire broke out in one of its apartments on Sunday morning. The complex has 55 apartments.

Communicare said the manager of the 45-year-old complex called the fire department, which extinguished the fire.

“Regrettably, an 85-year-old tenant, who was found unconscious in the apartment was pronounced deceased, as attempts to resuscitate him failed,” said COO Makhosi Kubheka.

“I am devastated to learn of the passing of one of our tenants who was part of the Communicare family for many years. I extend my condolences to his family on behalf of Communicare during this tough time.”