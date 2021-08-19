Six pupils face disciplinary hearing after school hall is torched
Damage caused estimated at R400,000
The school governing body (SGB) at Glenvista High School, south of Johannesburg, has started with disciplinary hearings against six pupils who are believed to have started a fire in the school hall.
The hall was set alight on Monday, allegedly by pupils who did not want to write an assessment. A projector screen, curtains and electrical wiring were damaged...
