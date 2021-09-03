South Africa

House burnt, police vehicles stoned during Pietermaritzburg protest

03 September 2021 - 13:36
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
A house was allegedly set alight during a protest in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday night.
A house was allegedly set alight during a protest in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday night.
Image: Supplied

The police are investigating a case of public violence after protesters allegedly torched a house and stoned vehicles in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday night.

It is understood that residents living around the Copesville area took to the streets to demand that an electricity fault be fixed.

Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said: “We can confirm that on September 2 at 7.20pm, a group of people embarked on a protest action.

“They blocked Greytown Road by burning tyres and also threw stones at police vehicles.

“The community moved to Copesville Drive and they blocked the vehicles from going in and out of Copesville area.

“A house in Copesville caught fire during the protest.

“A case of  public violence was opened at Mountain Rise police station for investigation.”

TimesLIVE

Two-year-old girls allegedly left alone with burning candle die in house fire

Two children died in a house fire in Mpumalanga after their guardian allegedly left them alone with a burning candle and went to the shop.
News
2 weeks ago

Burnt homes leave Alex families in the cold

For the third night on Wednesday, five families were still squatting at neighbours' homes in Alexandra township after a man allegedly started a fire ...
News
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gunshots and tracer bullets light up Kabul sky as Taliban celebrates US ...
‘It’s like being on a rocket’: Meet the bull riding African cowboy