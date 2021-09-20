News

Income for tourism accommodation industry up from last year: Stats SA

20 September 2021 - 17:57
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Statistics SA says the total income for the tourist accommodation industry increased by 121.8% in July 2021 compared with July 2020. Stock photo.
Statistics SA says the total income for the tourist accommodation industry increased by 121.8% in July 2021 compared with July 2020. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Ittichai Anusarn

Measured in current prices, the total income for the tourist accommodation industry increased by 121.8% in July 2021 compared with July 2020.

This was one of the key findings in the Tourist Accommodation Survey for July 2021 released by Stats SA on Monday.

The survey is released monthly and covers a sample of tax-registered public and private enterprises involved in the short-stay accommodation industry in SA. It covers:

  • hotels, motels, boatels and inns;
  • caravan parks and camping sites;
  • guest houses and guest farms; and
  • “other” accommodation.

Stats SA said income from accommodation increased by 237.3% year-on-year in July 2021.

This was the result of a 226.8% increase in the number of stay unit nights sold and a 3.2% increase in the average income per stay unit night sold.

'No reasonable basis' for UK to keep SA on travel red list, says Pandor

International relations and co-operation (Dirco) minister Naledi Pandor said on Sunday there was "no reasonable basis" for the decision to keep SA on ...
News
1 day ago

Proposal for vaccine passports divides opinion

The vaccine passport which will soon hit SA has been hailed as a move that could drive more people to vaccinate.
News
6 days ago

In July 2021, all accommodation types recorded large positive year-on-year growth in income from accommodation.

The largest year-on-year increase in income from accommodation was reported by caravan parks and camping sites (2,987.5%) and contributing 13 percentage points.

Income from accommodation increased by 589.0% in the three months ended July 2021 compared with the three months ended July 2020.

Stats SA said the main contributors to this increase were hotels (457.3%) and “other” accommodation (682.6%). Other accommodation includes lodges, bed-and-breakfast establishments, self-catering establishments and “other” establishments not elsewhere classified.

Seasonally adjusted income from accommodation decreased by 36.8% month-on-month in July 2021. The largest negative month-on-month growth rates were recorded for guest houses and guest farms (-61.6%), hotels (-42.2%) and “other” accommodation (-29.6%).

TimesLIVE

Just let me get on with the job, acting health minister tells critics

Acting minister of health Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane has pleaded with South Africans to allow her to do her job amid criticism that she is not the ...
News
3 months ago

Mass employment plan and down with crime & corruption: goals for tourism minister

Tourism minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane has reiterated her department’s stance to defend the Tourism Equity Fund (TEF), which is at the centre of a ...
News
3 months ago

Frustrated minister ready to defend tourism fund in court

The ministry of tourism will contest an application by AfriForum and Solidarity regarding the lawfulness of the criteria it adopted to pay recipients ...
News
3 months ago

Another alcohol ban will kill us, say tavern owners

Tarven owners fear that the next restriction on alcohol trade as means to curb the rising spread of covid-19 could put them out of business for good.
News
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Policewoman caught on camera allegedly telling hitman how to kill sister & ...
Gunshots and tracer bullets light up Kabul sky as Taliban celebrates US ...