Mahikeng doesn't have capacity to fight fires

Municipality admits to vehicle, staff shortages

The Mahikeng local municipality says it has no money to buy fire trucks or hire permanently firefighters who have been on contract for more than five years.



The municipality had one operational fire truck and another borrowed from the local airport last week to battle an inferno that engulfed the Mmabatho Palms Hotel. At least three other fire trucks have been away for repairs...