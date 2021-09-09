'I saw my future vanish in front of me'

Mmabatho Palms staff in despair as fire engulfs flagship hotel

Workers at the iconic Mahikeng hotel engulfed by fire on Wednesday say they watched in despair over the gutted remains of the blaze that destroyed the property which has supported their livelihoods, leaving them uncertain of the future.



The raging fire whose cause is still under investigation, broke out at the Mmabatho Palms Hotel on Wednesday morning, leaving half of the flagship hotel building in ruins and employees worried about their jobs. ..