Two Gauteng brigadiers join 26 other suspects on firearms charges

Two Gauteng police station commanders, both with the rank of brigadier, were arrested for fraud and corruption related to multiple dockets on Tuesday.

The pair was arrested during an intelligence operation by the Western Cape anti-gang unit assisted by the national anti-corruption unit, according to the national spokesperson for police commissioner Brig Vishnu Naidoo.

He said the charges related to firearm licence applications.

“The brigadiers have been arrested for their alleged involvement in fraud, defeating the administration of justice and contravention of the Firearms Control Act (Act 60/2000) in multiple case dockets in the areas of Edenvale, Kempton Park and Norwood in Gauteng,” said Naidoo.

The pair's arrest brings to 28 the number of people arrested in connection with these cases after 26 were arrested earlier this year. Of the 28 suspects, 17 are police officers — two are retired — and 11 are civilians, according to Naidoo.

Naidoo said the investigation commenced three years ago.