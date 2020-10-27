Man bust dragging woman's lifeless body charged with three murders

A 32-year-old Wolseley man, Siyamnkela Sobambela, who is accused of killing three women in the rural Western Cape town, has been described as a quiet person who kept to himself - but who was often in the company of young girls.

Sobambela appeared in the Wolseley magistrate's court on Tuesday after he was bust dragging a 20-year-old woman’s body in an open field in Pine Valley informal settlement on Saturday night.

After his arrest, the police made another gruesome discovery in the same area on Sunday — they were alerted to a shallow grave, which led to the discovery of a woman’s body. Another shallow grave was later discovered.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said more charges were likely to be added as the investigation continued. Sobambela's matter has been postponed to December 9 for further investigation, while he remains in custody.

Karriem Adams, deputy mayor of the Witzenberg municipality, into which Wolseley falls, said the three murders had left the small town “shocked”.

“Never before did this town experience something like this. It’s something unheard of in Wolseley,” he said.