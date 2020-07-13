Man kills his granny for 'bewitching him'

A 19-year-old sangoma-in- training allegedly strangled his grandmother with a shoelace after accusing her of witchcraft.

The suspect, from Hlanganani township outside Giyani in Limpopo, allegedly killed his 74-year-old grandmother in her bedroom on Friday.

He apparently woke up his elder sister afterwards and confessed to killing his granny because "she was a witch".

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the teenager was arrested and will be appearing in the Tiyani district court today for the murder.

According to the pensioner's granddaughter, who can't be named before her younger brother appears in court, the suspect came back home at night from a neighbouring village where he was receiving training to become a sangoma.

"I did not notice that he came back that night because he has been in training for the past six months. I only heard his voice calling my name and when I peeped through the window I saw him with a white shoelace in his hand."

The 45-year-old granddaughter said the suspect then told her to go and see what he had done to the grandmother.