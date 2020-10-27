Cyril Ramaphosa dismisses lockdown talk, but will address SA next week

President Cyril Ramaphosa has flatly dismissed speculation that he was planning to return the country to a hard lockdown.

Despite warnings of a Covid-19 resurgence, including from health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, Ramaphosa said that a hard lockdown was not on the cards.

Ramaphosa made the comment while taking oral questions from MPs in the National Council of Provinces on a range of issues, including Covid-19 corruption, gender-based violence and the controversial trip to Zimbabwe last month by defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula with the ANC in tow.