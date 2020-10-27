Cyril Ramaphosa dismisses lockdown talk, but will address SA next week
President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed that he would be addressing the country next week, but that there was 'no need to be alarmed'
President Cyril Ramaphosa has flatly dismissed speculation that he was planning to return the country to a hard lockdown.
Despite warnings of a Covid-19 resurgence, including from health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, Ramaphosa said that a hard lockdown was not on the cards.
Ramaphosa made the comment while taking oral questions from MPs in the National Council of Provinces on a range of issues, including Covid-19 corruption, gender-based violence and the controversial trip to Zimbabwe last month by defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula with the ANC in tow.
Responding to a question from the DA's Tim Brauteseth, Ramaphosa that while he was concerned about the recent spike in Covid-19 infections, there was “no need to be alarmed”.
Ramaphosa said that he received a report from a team advising his government on Covid-19 on Tuesday before his appearance before the NCOP, and he would be consider it before addressing the nation during next week.
He said talk of a return to a hard lockdown was premature, adding that what was required for now was strict adherence to Covid-19 safety protocols — particularly as the festive season approached.
This is a developing story.
