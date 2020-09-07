Another woman killed allegedly by her boyfriend in Butterworth

The community of Butterworth in the Eastern Cape is reeling from shock following the death of a young woman on Saturday morning .

Asalinto Lumkwana was allegedly stabbed at the suspect's home in Mchubakazi township.

Lumkwana’s friend Azipheli Nxiweni, 22, told the Sowetan that the mother later allegedly told community members that she thought her son was just beating Lumkwana.

“The mother even stopped people who were trying to help, saying Asalinto broke into her house. My friend who was with her at the time fears for her life as she is getting threats. It feels like people want to silence her as she saw the whole thing,” Nxiweni said.

The suspect has since handed himself over to the police.