ANC mourns death of one of its oldest members Welhemina Mabuse

While she was working there the Identity Documents Law( Pass Law) came into effect. She came back to Mmakau to mobilise other women to fight the pass laws.

Mabuse never gave up and continued fighting the apartheid regime and in 1956 she was one of the mobilisers of the anti pass laws march to the Union Buildings. She worked with the likes of Lillian Ngoyi‚ Hellen Joseph‚ Sophia De Bruin and all those who were at the forefront of the march.

Mabuse also participated in the 1959 potato boycott‚ a consumer boycott against potato farms in Bethal in Mpumalanga during the apartheid era. The boycott‚ which started in June 1959 and ended in September 1959‚ was as a result of slavery conditions of workers who worked on potato farms in Bethal.

Young boys were taken to potato farms after committing pass law offences. Their clothing was taken away and they were given sacks to wear. They slept on concrete floors and used their hands to dig up the potatoes due to a lack of resources. The boys were beaten with sjamboks by the foremen and many of those who died were buried in the fields without their deaths being reported to their relatives.