King calls for Bapedi to be united

Bapedi king Victor Thulare III Sekhukhune, who was recently announced as the rightful leader of the nation, has called for unity among his people.

President Cyril Ramaphosa signed a recognition certificate of King Thulare III of the Bapedi kingdom on March 25.

Thulare III said the decision has finally restored the kingship to its rightful heir.

"This action by the president of the Republic of South Africa has finally restored... the dignity of the nation. We commit to work together with everybody who is committed to the unity, peace and stability in rebuilding this nation which was ravaged by divisions for more than four years," the king said.

Thulare III called on Bapedi to work together for the prosperity of the nation and SA.

Thulare III was involved in a protracted legal wrangle with his uncle, the then acting king Kenneth Kgagudi Sekhukhune. The matter ended up in the Constitutional Court.

However, the other faction refuses to be under his rule.