SAHRC to probe 'hand-washing lesson' video after backlash

Gauteng provincial manager of the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) Buang Jones has confirmed that numerous complaints have been lodged with the commission about the viral video on social media, showing a white woman teaching black workers how to wash their hands outside a building in Illovo, Sandton.

In the video , the workers - who appear to be domestic workers and gardeners - are standing in rows on the lawn as the woman teaches them how to apply hand sanitisers as a measure to protect themselves against Covid-19.

"Right, girls and...gentlemen and ladies, we are gonna have a little bit of fun here, OK? I'm trying to make this into not a lecture, I don't want a lecture, I'm trying to make this into a fun thing," she tells them.

She goes on to show them how to apply soap and pour water over their hands then instructs them to sing for 20 seconds.

She points to one side of the group and says they must sing Shosholoza while the other side sings the birthday song.

The workers reluctantly start singing while she counts and demonstrates her hand-washing technique.