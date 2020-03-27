Army deployed for three months at a cost to taxpayers of R641m

The deployment of the army to ensure the implementation of the Covid-19 lockdown will cost the state just over R641m.

President Cyril Ramaphosa revealed this in a letter to National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise in which he informed her that he had “employed” 2,820 defence force members across all nine provinces.

The letter also revealed that the employment of the defence force personnel was for three months - from March 26 to June 26 at an expected cost of R641,200,290.

Ramaphosa announced that from Friday - and for 21 days - the country would be under lockdown in an attempt to “flatten the curve” and reduce the number of Covid-19 infections.

“On March 23 2020, I announced that the national coronavirus command council has decided to enforce a nationwide lockdown for 21 days with effect from midnight, Thursday March 26 2020.