DA calls for investigation into 'gross violations' by soldiers policing lockdown

The DA is calling on military ombudsman Gen Vusi Masondo to investigate alleged gross violations of the military mandate and bill of rights by members of the defence force.

DA MP Kobus Marais condemned videos being circulated on social media purportedly showing soldiers forcing civilians, who allegedly failed to abide by lockdown regulations, to do squats and push-ups.

“There are also videos emerging of SANDF members physically abusing people who allegedly did not abide by the regulations,” said Marais on Monday. “This behaviour is disgusting and the DA condemns it in the strongest terms,” he said.

After watching the videos, his party wrote to Masondo to request an independent investigation, as the actions would amount to a gross violation of the military’s mandate and the bill of rights.

Marais said he had also engaged with the acting chief of the army, Maj-Gen MJ de Goede, who confirmed that the matter had been registered for investigation.

“We trust that this investigation will be transparent and that the SANDF and SAPS members involved will be held fully accountable for their deplorable behaviour.

“While we agree that those who do not comply with the lockdown regulations should face the consequences for their actions, in accordance to the lockdown regulations, we condemn any act which seeks to humiliate and degrade citizens,” said Marais.