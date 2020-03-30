Insensitive policing not needed

Yesterday morning a video emerged on social media showing SANDF members and police officers patrolling the streets of Khayelitsha in Cape Town. They came across a family sitting outside their house in their enclosed yard.

The officers instructed them to go into the house. A woman stood up to question the fairness of the instruction, considering that they were on their property in line with lockdown regulations as they understood them.

Determined, the officers ordered them categorically to go inside. Fearing what might happen, one of the men in the yard jumped to persuade the woman to go inside.

The video raises several questions. At best it demonstrates the gap that sometimes exists between citizens and law enforcement personnel in understanding the extent and detail of the lockdown regulations.

At worst it demonstrates what appears to be an abuse of power by law enforcement personnel.

The latter perception will also be fuelled by footage from other parts of the country showing soldiers assaulting citizens they believed were breaking the law.