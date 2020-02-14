Sam Mshengu despondent about more time in detention

Sam “Mshengu” Chabalala, the flamboyant Mpumalanga businessman who has been arrested again, seemed despondent when told he would have to spend another seven days behind bars following his court appearance on Friday.

Chabalala, appeared in the Middelburg magistrate’s court on Friday on a charge of corruption after he allegedly offered a senior police official in Mpumalanga to get his impounded motor vehicle released and also to make his initial case disappear.

Wearing a black hoody and blue jeans, Chabalala dropped his head in disappointment when he was told that he would have to wait another seven days before his bail application would be heard.

His lawyer, Hlau Maluleka, requested for Chabalala to be kept in custody at the Middelburg police station in order for him to be able to carry out consultations.

According to the charge sheet, Chabalala offered the senior police official R50,000 as a down payment and on Thursday added a further R70,000 for the release of his luxury vehicle and to make his docket disappear in a separate matter.

Hawks spokesperson, Brig Hangwani Mulaudzi said processes to forfeit the R120,000 and the luxury vehicle the suspect was utilising during the commission of the crime are already underway.

The matter was postponed until February 21 for bail application.

In a separate matter, which led to his initial arrest in September 2019, Chabalala was granted bail in the Witbank magistrate’s where he is facing charges of corruption, illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, illegal entry, departing and remaining in the borders of South Africa, and providing false information to be granted entry into the country.