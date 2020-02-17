Sam 'Mshengu' Chabalala was nabbed after Hawks set up a trap

It took two weeks for the Hawks to arrest flamboyant businessman Sam "Mshengu" Chabalala on new charges of corruption after he allegedly offered a R120,000 bribe to a police officer to release his vehicle and make his case disappear.

Chabalala appeared in the Middelburg magistrate's court in Mpumalanga on Friday on a charge of corruption for attempting to bribe a police officer. He was out on R200,000 bail on corruption-related charges at the time of his arrest at a hotel in Mbombela on Thursday.

A source close to the investigations revealed that a trap to apprehend Chabalala in Mbombela was set after he attempted to bribe an officer to have his acid-yellow Mercedes Benz bakki e with registration number "SAM 26 MP" returned to him.

The car was impounded by police when he was arrested on corruption charges for allegedly bribing a department of home affairs official last year.

Chabalala allegedly paid a top level officer R50,000 to have the car returned to him.

"This guy thinks he can get whatever he wants because he has money. Everyone knows that this matter has attracted a lot of media attention because of who he is. Nobody is willing to put their careers on the line because of him," said the source.

He said Chabalala approached the officer two weeks ago but instead of falling for it, the official reported the matter to his superiors.

"The officer informed his superiors that Mshengu approached him and offered him R50,000 for his car and R70,000 for his docket (on the home affairs case) to disappear," he said.