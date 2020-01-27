Students embark on university national shutdown

“Student issues have been met with arrogance and complete disregard by the minister and his department which has now led us down this particular path. Conversely, we are calling for a solution-driven response to ensure that poor students are not denied access to institutions of higher learning,” Shingange said.

He said as things stand, students from vulnerable and missing-middle backgrounds cannot register due to historic debt.

“Students cannot enter universities due to no walk-in applications, poor students cannot further their postgraduate studies and are sitting at home without funding and thousands of students cannot get meaningful employment because their academic records are withheld by their institutions,” Shingange said.

Shingange said following their meetings they have unanimously resolved that they should defend students against financial and academic exclusion through a national shutdown until Nzimande responds positively to their demands. The universities that are affected so far are Unisa, University of Mpumalanga, Central University of Technology, University of Free State and North West University - Vaal.