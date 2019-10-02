Moeketsi Mosola gets R4.4m golden handshake

Former Tshwane city manager Moeketsi Mosola, walked away with a R4.4m golden handshake following a separation deal with mayor Stevens Mokgalapa.

In July Sowetan reported that Mosola would walk away with an estimated R7.5-million to cover the remainder of his contract with the city.

Yesterday the City of Tshwane through an affidavit of its group head for legal and secretariat services, Marna Dunkle-Kock, said Mosola was paid R4.4-m after tax on August 31st.

Dunkle-Kock revealed this amount in her replying affidavit to an urgent application brought by the ANC in Tshwane its attempt to reverse the decision the party said was never approved by council.

The ANC hauled Mokgalapa, the metro and its speaker Katlego Mathebe to court as it wants the separation deal with Mosola to be interdicted and set aside.

The ANC argues that Mokgalapa and the DA failed to get a 50+1 majority after the ANC voted against the move with the EFF opting to abstain in a council meeting on August 29, two days before Mosola was scheduled to cease being municipal manager.

In papers before the court, ANC Tshwane chairperson Dr Kgosi Maepa argued that the resolution was illegal because 115 councillors were against the resolution.