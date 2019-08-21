Council withdraws Tshwane mayor's request to revoke appointment of acting city manager

Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa's push for the appointment of the metro's acting city manager to be revoked fell flat after a marathon special council meeting on Tuesday.

Mokgalapa sought council approval to revoke the appointment of chief operations officer James Murphy as the acting accounting officer at a special meeting held in committee which took more than eight hours.

The rescission was opposed by the ANC while the EFF demanded to know who was currently acting as the city manager as outgoing Moeketsi Mosola was on leave.

Following heated engagements between councillors, Mokgalapa's request was withdrawn by council despite the mayor having argued that Murphy had been fingered by the auditor-general.

Mokgalapa told council that he had come across an auditor-general's report whose recommendations were against the council's decision to appoint Murphy.

Murphy was however cleared by the city's internal audit chief earlier this month who indicated that the AG's report which Mokgalapa was relying on had been withdrawn.