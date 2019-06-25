Alexandra teen tells relatable stories through paintings

Boipelo Rakau is telling stories of poverty and crime in her area through her acrylic art paintings.

The 17-year-old grade 12 pupil at Alexandra High School draws her inspiration from her surroundings.

One of her paintings that has captured the hearts of South Africans shows a woman who is carrying a broken calabash on her head with children falling off it.

"In most families children go to bed on empty stomachs. They end up being involved in criminal acts, because of the circumstances at home.

"In the picture, the woman depicts Mother Nature as she is the one who suffers the most when she can't provide for her children. In Alexandra township you see a lot of youth in street corners, smoking nyaope (street drug) which results in them committing crimes," she said.

Rakau is the eldest of five siblings and they survive on her mother's salary.