Hunt under way for man who allegedly raped and prostituted 10-year-old stepdaughter

KwaZulu-Natal police are searching for a Verulam man accused of raping his 10-year-old stepdaughter who escaped from police custody at a local hospital on Monday night.

The 43-year-old man‚ whose identity has been withheld to protect that of his alleged victim‚ had been badly beaten by a mob.

Reaction Unit South Africa spokesman Prem Balram said that security guards had been called to the scene after receiving reports that a throng of people had attacked a lone man.