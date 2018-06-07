Just hours before a teenager was allegedly accidentally shot dead by his father at a school in Ennerdale‚ Johannesburg‚ a 17-year-old learner from the school was abducted and raped.

The Grade-12 learner was walking home at around 2pm when she was grabbed by three men on Tuesday‚ said police Captain Mpande Khoza. "One of them had a gun. She was far from the school at the time. She was then raped by one of them in an open veld‚" said Khoza.

The 17-year-old girl managed to break free and ran away from her attackers.

No arrests have been made.

Steve Mabona‚ spokesperson for the Gauteng Education Department‚ said they were supporting the learner and her family through psychologists at the school.