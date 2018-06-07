Joburg school's double tragedy - abduction and rape‚ then shooting
Just hours before a teenager was allegedly accidentally shot dead by his father at a school in Ennerdale‚ Johannesburg‚ a 17-year-old learner from the school was abducted and raped.
The Grade-12 learner was walking home at around 2pm when she was grabbed by three men on Tuesday‚ said police Captain Mpande Khoza. "One of them had a gun. She was far from the school at the time. She was then raped by one of them in an open veld‚" said Khoza.
The 17-year-old girl managed to break free and ran away from her attackers.
No arrests have been made.
Steve Mabona‚ spokesperson for the Gauteng Education Department‚ said they were supporting the learner and her family through psychologists at the school.
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi expressed his hurt over the double tragedy at the school. Writing in a post on Facebook‚ he said it had been a “sad day for education in our province”.
Lesufi was on Thursday expected to attend the court appearance of the father who allegedly shot his son.
The man told police that he had fallen asleep in his vehicle while waiting for his son who was attending evening classes. The teenager banged on the door‚ trying to wake him. The father produced a firearm. The child was shot in the chest.