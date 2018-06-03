Child protection is a new struggle the nation faces

The atrocities that our children suffer are unfathomable.

One of the hardest things to accept perhaps, is that in a country that is meant to be a nation of civilised people, one still wakes up to headlines such as the murder and necrophylic rape of Courtney Pieters; the story of the mother who is going to spend the rest of her life in prison because she attempted to cover up the rape of her two-month old baby daughter, and many other chilling media reports detailing the brazen slaughter of children.

As I write this, I remember how during the 2017 edition of National Child Protection Week, I had been just as horrified by the cases and statistics that were released and reported by media, of different forms of violence visited on children. Defenceless children who likely could not comprehend what was happening to them, done to them by people who were meant to take care of and nurture them.

As we celebrate the centenary of the birth of Nelson Mandela, one remembers the efforts he had made to make sure his administration put child protection at the centre of the South African agenda.

He aligned himself with the UN under the leadership of Civil Society. Immediately after being sworn in as president, he set in motion a process of making South Africa a signatory to the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.

This happened in 1995, a feat achieved ahead of countries which had been in democracy for a lot longer than Souh Africa - some for more than a century.