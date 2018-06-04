Mom begs Cele to put Pirates star in jail

An Orlando Pirates striker is being accused of raping a 15-year-old schoolgirl while her mother was in the house and his girlfriend was asleep in the same bedroom.

But the police appear to be dragging their feet in effecting the arrest of the man who was also the mixologist at a family lunch before the alleged incident.

The victim's mother, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the girl, opened a case of statutory rape against the soccer ace at the Olievenhoutbosch police station last Monday - after the child's school teacher informed her of the alleged incident.

In an interview with Sunday World, the girl's mother said: "They [police] took my child for medical tests but I was not happy with certain questions they asked her. I think I failed my daughter, I should have been there to protect her," she said in tears .

The mother said the striker forcefully kissed her daughter last year and this traumatised her.

"I had to take her to a psychologist for counselling. I asked her to press a sexual harassment case against him but she was not willing to do so and the psychologist implored me to not force her to do so.

"Now this. He had no right to rape my daughter and I want him to rot in jail for this," she said.

The girl's mother, who lives with the child in the south of Joburg, has implored Police Minister Bheki Cele to intervene and remove the investigating officers from the case, but he could not be reached for comment.

She said they failed to arrest him and also failed to keep her abreast of developments.

She also alleged that police misled the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) when it wanted to know about the progress of the case.

The cops allegedly said that they still wanted to obtain a statement from her before they could send a case to the NPA for a decision on whether to prosecute or not, but the girl's mother had filed her affidavit on the same day the case was opened.

Gauteng police spokesman Lungelo Dlamini confirmed the police were investigating a case of statutory rape but failed to respond to allegations that police were dragging their feet.