Paul O'Sullivan to lay murder charges against multi-national over listeriosis deaths

By Staff Reporter - 11 March 2018 - 14:00
Image: 123RF/Andrey Starostin

Forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan plans to lay murder and attempted murder charges against a multi-national corporation over the recent listeriosis outbreak.

“It is high time that corporations were held to account for their actions‚ more so when their negligence has resulted in over 180 deaths - deaths that could have been avoided‚ had the organisation heeded the warnings‚” O’Sullivan said on Sunday.

A statement issued on his behalf said further details of the charges would be released at a media briefing on Monday morning at O’Sullivan’s office in Sandton.

2 days ago

