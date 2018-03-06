Listeriosis victims can bring class action lawsuit against Tiger Brands

Family members of those who died or those who became ill from listeriosis can bring a class action lawsuit against Tiger Brands.

Human rights lawyer Richard Spoor said only a handful of representatives were needed to start a class action lawsuit. Other affected parties could join the class action suit later.

“You don’t necessarily have to wait…. You can get the ball rolling right away.” The Consumer Protection Act also allows for a class action lawsuit. Section 27 director Mark Heywood said they were not considering a civil suit “at this point”.

“We are still studying what is going on.”

Tiger Brands CEO Lawrence MacDougall explained on Monday how the company’s subsidiary Enterprise was embroiled in a listeriosis outbreak that has left 180 people dead and infected 948.

MacDougall said the government had confirmed that listeriosis monocytogenes strain ST 6 was linked to the outbreak‚ but did not link it to the deaths. He said Enterprise was still conducting its own tests.

“There is no direct link with the deaths to our products that we are aware of at this point. Nothing‚” MacDougall said.