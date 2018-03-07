'Tiger Brands not to blame for listeriosis deaths'

The Health Department never accused Tiger Brands of causing deaths.

Spokesman Popo Maja said yesterday the department only confirmed that the ST6 strain linked to the outbreak of listeriosis was traced at the company's factory, but this was not to accuse the company.

"We are not accusing anyone of causing death," Maja said.

However, Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi had said on Sunday the conclusion drawn from the tests reflected that the company's subsidiary, Enterprise Foods production facility, was the source of the outbreak.