Kota sales tumble after meats recall

Township traders who sell kota, a popular food of a quarter loaf of bread base topped with chips and cold meats, said the recall of polony and viennas had hit their businesses hard.

Hassan Kajaja, 27, of Panini Cafe in Atteridgeville, said his business was badly affected despite minimal use of polony.

On a normal day the business makes between R1200 and R1500 but Kajaja said he made only R300 on Monday.

"It is bad. We normally have a morning and afternoon rush but it is now quiet. People say they do not want to die. We sell a different product that is 100% halal but people are scared."