Cyril Ramaphosa could be sworn in as president on Thursday

ANC Treasurer general Paul Mashatile has confirmed that Cyril Ramaphosa could be sworn in as President as soon as tomorrow.

Speaking during a media conference in Parliament today, Mashatile said that if Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng ‘is available’, SA could have a new state president by the end of Thursday.

If President Jacob Zuma does not resign tonight, the ANC will then take the following steps to remove him from office:

- EFF will table their motion of no confidence and provide their reasons for such a motion;

- ANC will then amend the motion, adding their own reasons;

- The speaker will then put the motion to the house and members of parliament will then debate and then vote;

- It is unlikely that there will be a call for a secret ballot since ANC MPs have received a mandate from their party, but if such call is made, the speaker will postpone the sitting to allow parliament staff to set up for a secret ballot;

- The vote will then take place and Zuma will be removed if the motion passes;

- Parliament will then elect a new a president;

- Justice Moegoeng Mogoeng would then be able to swear in the new president.

ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu also added that Ramaphosa could deliver the State of the nation address of Friday if elected tomorrow.

"I can assure you, if we were to elect new president tomorrow, we can have #SONA2018 on Friday," Mthembu said.