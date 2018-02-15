"Port St Johns cannibal" case postponed as lawyer fails to pitch.

The case against 31-year-old Mandisi Gwanya – who is accused of cannibalism - has again been postponed for several weeks‚ this time after his Legal Aid lawyer failed to show up in court on Thursday morning.

Port St Johns Regional Court Magistrate Noxolo Mfobo granted a request by state prosecutor Michael Bradfield to postpone the case after he told her that Gwanya's Legal Aid representative was not present for the case to proceed.

Mfobo subsequently postponed the case until March 16.