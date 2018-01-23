The inquiry into social development minister Bathabile Dlamini's role in the social grants saga got off to a shaky start on Tuesday as she was accused of being "unresponsive and evasive".

Counsel for the Black Sash Trust‚ Geoff Budlender SC‚ grilled Dlamini on the procurement process of the leaders of the workstreams she had established to deal with the social grants crisis.

He wanted Dlamini to tell the inquiry how her department had acquired the leaders of the workstreams.

Dlamini‚ who is giving evidence in her home language‚ Zulu‚ told Budlender that "the report is clear. They were invited so we could check their suitability as per the procurement process".

Budlender told the minister that she was not answering his question.

"Minister‚ I am going to ask the judge to rule that you are unresponsive and evasive."