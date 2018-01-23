'This morning I felt like my world was crumbling'- Yvonne Chaka Chaka on Bra Hugh's death
Even though singer‚ Yvonne Chaka Chaka has been left gutted by her friend‚ Hugh Masekela's death‚ she will forever treasure the fond memories she shared with him.
Just hours after news of Bra Hugh's death was confirmed on Tuesday‚ Chaka Chaka told TshisaLIVE that she still could not believe it.
"This morning I felt as if my world was crumbling. It is still unimaginable that he is gone but it is the sad reality that we all face."
Chaka Chaka said she first met Bra Hugh decades ago and that he was an "amazing‚ cool and handsome man".
The songstress said she would miss the light-hearted moments they shared.
"There was always laughter around him. He also loved good food‚ and wherever we went‚ be it Ghana‚ Zimbabwe or anywhere in the world we would have breakfasts and would laugh our lungs out. Every moment with him was jovial."
Chaka Chaka struggled to fight back tears as she remembered the significant role Bra Hugh played during apartheid.
"He was such a patriarch of Africa. You know‚ when he went into exile and lived abroad‚ he could have stayed anywhere in the world‚ but he comes back to SA. When he came back in the 90s‚ he didn't come back with a twang and was still the same."
The singer added that Bra Hugh lived a humble life and for him everyone was the same.
"Whether he was with presidents or with ordinary people‚ we were all the same for him."
Chaka Chaka said Bra Hugh was always accessible and was always willing to impart knowledge to young people - a legacy that will forever be remembered.
Bra Hugh‚ who was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2008 died on Tuesday morning at his Johannesburg home surrounded by loved ones.
South African music legend Hugh Masekela passed away at the age of 78. TimesLIVE shares the last interview with him and reflects on his life.