Even though singer‚ Yvonne Chaka Chaka has been left gutted by her friend‚ Hugh Masekela's death‚ she will forever treasure the fond memories she shared with him.

Just hours after news of Bra Hugh's death was confirmed on Tuesday‚ Chaka Chaka told TshisaLIVE that she still could not believe it.

"This morning I felt as if my world was crumbling. It is still unimaginable that he is gone but it is the sad reality that we all face."

Chaka Chaka said she first met Bra Hugh decades ago and that he was an "amazing‚ cool and handsome man".

The songstress said she would miss the light-hearted moments they shared.

"There was always laughter around him. He also loved good food‚ and wherever we went‚ be it Ghana‚ Zimbabwe or anywhere in the world we would have breakfasts and would laugh our lungs out. Every moment with him was jovial."