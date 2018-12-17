Swoon! Siba & Brian Mtongana celebrate 8 years of marital bliss
After 16 years of being together and 8 years of marriage, celebrity couple Siba Mtongana and her hubby, Brian are still totally smitten.
This right here is inspiration for the single's club.
Taking to Instagram earlier this week Siba gushed over the day they tied the knot. She said they remembered the special day as if it was yesterday.
"We got married on this beautiful game reserve in the Eastern Cape and one of our most special and memorable moments was while we were going for a game drive to find a perfect spot for wedding pictures we came across a giraffe called Gammbit. Giraffes in the wild don't normally interact with people.
"When he saw us, he initially ran away but after a few minutes he came along towards us. Brian tried to reach out to him with his long arm lol, then Gammbit kissed my hand and ‘out of the blue’ with his long blue tongue licked the whole side of my face and all my makeup was off on one side...OMG that feeling with a roughish texture!! We had to urgently get hold of my makeup artist to do more than touch ups this time … it was a special day indeed and we are grateful to God for the gift of love. "
