Support pours in for Tamaryn Green post Miss Universe
Fans have rallied behind Miss South Africa Tamaryn Green after she was crowned the first runner-up at the Miss Universe pageant over the weekend.
Tamaryn was all kinds of goals as she made it to the top two, eventually placing second in the beauty competition. Miss Philippines Catriona Grey was crowned the winner.
The South African beauty has been inundated with support from fans across the globe. Back home, her beauty queen squad has shown their support to Tamaryn, with many former Miss SA's taking to Instagram to share how proud they were of her.
Jo-Ann Strauss
Suzette van der Merwe
Claudia Henkel
Vanessa Carreira
Rolene Strauss
View this post on Instagram
Dearest Tamaryn ⠀⠀ We are so so proud of you! Thank you for representing our SA with all you have. ⠀⠀ I know what you had to give up to be here and can tell you that it’s sooo worth it. ⠀⠀ All my Love ⠀⠀ ❤️❤️❤️ ____________________________ ⠀⠀ @tamaryngreen #missuniverse #southafrica #proud