'Kind regards, Mmusi & James' - DA insiders say co-signed letter weakens leader

An internal DA SMS on the voter registration has rattled some in the party arguing that it undermines party leader Mmusi Maimane.

The message, sent to DA public representatives, is signed also by the chairman of the federal council, James Selfe, whose supporters have often argued is the real leader.

"We are looking forward to seeing all DA public reps out at polling stations this week as we register voters for the 2019 [polls]. Kind regards, Mmusi & James," reads the message.

But the message has angered Maimane's supporters in the party, including some senior white leaders.

His backers argued that messages like this make Maimane appear weak as party leader and the inclusion of Selfe was "diluting" his blackness.

They also argued that the SMS blunder fuels the narrative that Maimane was a puppet leader being controlled by white people in the party.

"Never before has a message ever gone out saying 'Tony Leon and James' or 'Helen Zille and James'," said the insider.

The insider further argued that blunders like this were committed because the party's head office was populated by untransformed white people.

"Our CEO is white, our chief operations officer is white, our campaign manager is white, our polling head is white and our head of by-elections is white," said an anonymous source.

A DA provincial leader argued that Maimane needs a "breather" to be able to think on his own because he was also surrounded by white people who appeared to be dictating the direction of the party.

Another party insider said Maimane needed to be careful because blunders like this may weaken him, even in the party.

He cited two other cases - the Zille and the Patricia de Lille disciplinary matters - where Maimane came out strongly, suggesting the party may take action, only for the party to appear to be backtracking.

Maimane could not be reached for comment and did not reply to an SMS.

Selfe said: "It was certainly not any attempt to undermine or demean the leader ... the appropriateness of the message coming with my signature as well lies in the fact that I deal, among other things, with the evaluation of public representatives."

DA CEO Paul Boughey said the SMS in question was sent to DA public representatives to encourage them.

"It is completely normal practice for a message of this kind to come from the leader of the party, and from James Selfe, who is in charge of performance management of DA public representatives.

"Any suggestion to the contrary can only be attributed to this being congress season."

DA spokeswoman Refiloe Nt'sekhe said the DA "would not be [drawn] into [commenting on] internal campaigns and tension supposedly caused by an internal SMS".