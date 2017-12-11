After accidentally being exposed to HIV‚ an academic chose to return to his family home to deal with the trauma. But before he could recover‚ he was dealt another blow - he was dismissed by the Vaal University of Technology.

But Dr Pieter Wynand Conradie‚ a lecturer in the university’s Information and Communication Technology Department‚ challenged his dismissal. And last week the Labour Court ruled in his favour.

Details of the case were revealed in Judge Anton Steenkamp's ruling which was handed down last week.

In January 2015 Conradie was exposed to the HIV after an accident. Conradie sought medical treatment in the form of post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) and was placed on antiretroviral (ARV) treatment.

According to Steenkamp he returned to work in February "but his physical and mental state was deteriorating" and he decided to "recuperate'' at his parents' home in Worcester. Conradie "handed over his supervisory duties to a colleague''‚ Steenkamp noted.