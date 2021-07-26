Letting go of toxic relationships

Not all unions are broken beyond repair, but fallout of some may be too severe and need to come to an end

Relationships are an important part of the human experience. More often than not, life is better when shared. However, relationships can get toxic sometimes and this may affect the emotional, mental and physical well-being of those involved.



Depending on the nature of the relationship, some signs of toxicity may be less obvious than others. In some cases, toxic relationships can be fixed if the parties involved are intentional about doing so. But in some instances, the relationship may very well have to come to an end...