Breakthrough in fight against malaria parasite

Scientists have identified the core genes that are essential for the deadliest malaria parasite to survive, revealing new targets for drugs or vaccines to fight the potentially deadly disease they cause in people.

Using new genomic techniques to analyse the parasite's genes, researchers from Britain's Wellcome Sanger Institute and the University of South Florida (USF) were able to determine which ones are indispensable.

World Health Organisation (WHO) data show that 216million people were infected last year with the malaria parasite, which is transmitted by blood-sucking anopheles mosquitoes.

Nearly half a million people - most of them babies and children in Africa - died from the disease in 2016.